Prairie spring road restrictions set to start

Winnipeg – Seasonal spring road restrictions are set to go into effect across much of Western Canada, which should disrupt some grain movement as Prairie temperatures warm up and the snow melts.

The annual spring road restrictions set axle weight limits for vehicles moving on certain roads in an effort to reduce the damage heavier loads can cause during the spring thaw period. Grain and equipment movement can both be affected by the spring road bans, as drivers may need to find alternate routes or haul smaller loads. The duration of the restrictions will depend on the local weather conditions, but typically last through April and into May.

In Manitoba, spring road bans are set to come into effect on March 20 in southwestern corner of the province, with south-central and southwestern regions following on March 21 and 22, according to an update from Manitoba Infrastructure.

The restrictions vary depending on the road, with level one restrictions consisting of 90 per cent of normal loading and 65 per cent of normal on level two affected roads.

Spring road restrictions are also set to go into effect in both Saskatchewan and Alberta on Monday, March 18, according to updates from their provincial transportation departments.

Full details are available online here: Saskatchewan (PDF format), Alberta (PDF format), Manitoba (PDF format).