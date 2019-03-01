Marie-Claude Bibeau replaces MacAulay as ag minister

OTTAWA — Marie-Claude Bibeau is Canada’s new agriculture minister after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffled his cabinet this morning.

The shuffle comes after Jody Wilson-Raybould resigned her Veterans Affairs position.

Trudeau moved long-time Prince Edward Island MP Lawrence MacAulay, who had been agriculture minister since the 2015 election brought the Liberals to power, to veterans affairs.

Bibeau has represented the Quebec riding of Compton-Stanstead since that same election and has been serving as minister of international development.

Those duties will be added to Maryam Monsef’s status of women file.

Bibeau worked for the Canadian International Development Agency, including stops in Morocco and Benin, before returning to Canada and opening a small business.

Contact karen.briere@producer.com