Hearty vegetable soup perfect winter remedy

It’s hard to go wrong with a pot of homemade soup on a cold winter day, and vegetable is one of the author’s favourites

Waking up to -28 C in the morning seems to be par for the course this year. Chilly days always seem like a great time to serve a pot of homemade soup for lunch. Hearty vegetable soup is one of my favourites. I cut this recipe in half when making it for just my family because it is a big batch but still use a quart of home-canned tomatoes.

Hearty vegetable soup

2 tbsp. canola oil 30 mL

1 1/2 c. chopped onion 450 g

2 c. peeled andchopped carrots 100 g

ADVERTISEMENT 1 1/4 c. chopped celery 100 g

4 cloves garlic, minced

4 cans beef broth, chicken broth, vegetable broth or beef consommé

1-28 oz. can tomatoes 828 mL

3 c. peeled,diced potatoes 225 g

1/3 c. freshly chopped parsley 8 g

2 bay leaves

1/2 tsp. dried thyme 2 g

1 to 2 c. frozen orfresh corn 175-350 g

1 c. frozen or fresh peas 175 g

Heat canola oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onions, carrots and celery; saute three to four minutes. Add garlic and saute 30 seconds longer. Pour in broth or consomme.

Add tomatoes, potatoes, parsley, bay leaves and thyme. Season with salt and pepper if desired. Bring to boil. Reduce to low heat and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes.

Add corn and peas. Cook for five minutes longer. Serve hot.

Taco soup

1 1/2 lb. ground beef 675 g

1/2 c. chopped onion 150 g

1-28 oz. canwhole tomatoes 793 g

1-14 oz. can corn,with liquid 397 g

1-14 oz. can kidney beanswith liquid 397 g

1 -8 oz. tomato sauce 236 mL

ADVERTISEMENT Salt and pepper to taste

1 package taco seasoning

1 or 2 c. water 250-500 mL

Brown onion and hamburger in frying pan. Simmer all ingredients including hamburger and onion in soup pot for at least 15 minutes. Just before serving, add one cup grated cheese (125 g) and add some grated cheese to each steaming hot bowl as you serve it.

Cheesy vegetable soup

This cheesy vegetable soup is great to make when you have fresh broccoli in the garden. Frozen works well too.

2 tbsp. chopped onion 50 g

1 tbsp. margarine or butter 30 g

1 c. of kernelloose-pack corn 175 g

1/2 c. broccoli 35 g

1/4 c. shredded carrot 15 g

1/4 c. water 65 mL

10 oz. can condensed creamof potato soup 300 mL

1/4 c. shreddedcheddar cheese 32 g

1 oz. provolone cheese, cut or grated Swiss cheese 28 g

dash of pepper

1 c. milk 250 mL

ADVERTISEMENT

In a medium saucepan, cook onion in hot margarine or butter until tender but not brown. Add corn, broccoli, carrot, and water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat.

Cover and simmer for 10 minutes or till vegetables are tender. Stir in soup, milk, cheeses and pepper.

Cook over medium heat till cheese is melted and mixture is heated through. Makes four servings.

Easy homemade pasta and vegetable soup

1 tbsp. canola oil 15 mL

3 each stalks celery andcarrots finely chopped

1/2 tsp. each saltand pepper 2.5 g

1 quart diced tomatoes 1 litre

3 c. beef stock 750 mL

1/3 c. tomato paste 150 g

1 tbsp. brown sugar 4 g

3/4 c. small pasta 85 g

In large saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Cook celery and carrots, salt and pepper, stirring occasionally until carrots are softened, about five minutes.

Add tomatoes, beef stock, one cup (250 mL) water, tomato paste and sugar. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat cover and simmer until vegetables are tender, about 20 minutes. Add pasta and simmer until pasta is tender but firm, about eight minutes. One cup (250 mL) equals about 103 calories.

All the soups freeze well, except the cheesy vegetable soup.