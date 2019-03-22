China restricts Canadian wheat, peas, flax imports

Before the recent dispute between Canada and China grain traders forecasted China could purchase two million tonnes of Canadian peas this crop year, up from the previous high of 1.3 million tonnes. | Robin Booker photo

Saskatoon newsroom
China plans to restrict or stop imports of Canadian agricultural commodities beyond canola, according to a report from The Globe and Mail.

The story states, “purchase plans for wheat, peas, flax seed and rapeseed meal have all been canceled,” said Gao Huazhi, chief executive of Jiangsu Tongliang International, which imports Canadian agricultural products.

Yesterday, the Canola Council of Canada president Jim Everson said China expanded its restriction on buying canola from Richardson International to all Canadian exporters

China has halted all new acquisitions of Canadian canola, the industry says, an escalation of what executives and analysts call retaliation against the arrest of a Huawei leader, Menua Wanzhou.

About the author

Saskatoon newsroom's recent articles

More Articles

Comments

Markets at a glance

Copyright © 2019. All market data is provided by Barchart Market Data Solutions. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.

more markets →

explore

Stories from our other publications

Markets at a glance

Copyright © 2019. All market data is provided by Barchart Market Data Solutions. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.

more markets →

Latest Opinion Pieces

More opinion