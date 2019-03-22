China restricts Canadian wheat, peas, flax imports

Saskatoon newsroom

China plans to restrict or stop imports of Canadian agricultural commodities beyond canola, according to a report from The Globe and Mail.

The story states, “purchase plans for wheat, peas, flax seed and rapeseed meal have all been canceled,” said Gao Huazhi, chief executive of Jiangsu Tongliang International, which imports Canadian agricultural products.

Yesterday, the Canola Council of Canada president Jim Everson said China expanded its restriction on buying canola from Richardson International to all Canadian exporters

China has halted all new acquisitions of Canadian canola, the industry says, an escalation of what executives and analysts call retaliation against the arrest of a Huawei leader, Menua Wanzhou.