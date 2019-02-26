Weather Network predicts abrupt mid-March shift into spring

Winnipeg – Winter conditions are expected to remain the norm across the Canadian Prairies through the middle of March, when a sudden pattern change is forecast to bring an abrupt start to spring, according to the latest seasonal forecast from the Weather Network.

The quick move from cold to warm conditions raises the risk of flooding in areas with a heavy snowpack, according to the Weather Network forecast, with areas north of the Yellowhead Highway especially vulnerable.

Temperatures across Western Canada are generally forecast to be above normal into April and May. However, the Weather Network also noted “the Prairies are notorious for their wild swings in weather, and this spring should solidify that reputation.”

Normal precipitation is expected across most of the country, aside from southern areas of Alberta and Saskatchewan where the Weather Network forecast points to below normal precipitation.

Ontario and Quebec are also forecast to see a swing from winter to spring conditions in mid-March. There is a risk of spring flooding in northern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley, according to the report.