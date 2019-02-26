National Weather Service reports high risk of Red River spring flood

WINNIPEG – As most of Western Canada continues to brace for frigid temperatures, some in Southern Manitoba are already preparing for a messy spring.

On Feb. 21, The U.S. National Weather Service reported that the Red River is in danger of significant flooding due to rapid snowmelt in March.

The report stated that the risk for significant snowmelt flooding is substantial, running above long-term historical averages across the Red River and Devils Lake Basins.

Numerous factors contribute to this prediction, including: ice thickness, soil moisture content at freeze-up, frost depth, winter snowpack, and total precipitation from Oct. 1 to Feb. 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S National Weather Service will issue an update on March 7. The Province of Manitoba’s report will be released by the Hydrologic Forecast Centre in coming days, though no firm date was stated.

On Feb. 22, Global News reported that three Amphibex machines were scheduled to begin breaking ice on the north section of the Red River on Feb. 25 to combat future ice-jam flooding.

Southern Manitoba communities will continue to watch closely as Manitoba Infrastructure said it is working to have Highway 75, a southern thoroughfare from Winnipeg to North Dakota, completely flood-proofed by 2020.