Lentils offer nutritious, delicious ways to improve diet

I recently attended a lecture on global nutrition at the University of Saskatchewan. The report we heard was described as a “shining light” on feeding the world, considering that levels of malnutrition are still unacceptably high.

There are hungry children everywhere in the world, including Canada, and what shocked me was that there are also children around us that are suffering from poor health, not from being hungry but from consuming food that offers little in the form of nutrients. The phrase, calories do not equal nutrition, certainly gained my attention.

What are we doing wrong?

Well, we must continue to grow pulses and other crops to be shipped around the world, offering nutrition to those who cannot grow their own.

I guess this is called field to shipping container, but we can also commit to trying the field-to-plate way of eating, which is trying to eat what we grow with as little processing as possible.

Each time I leave my home in the growing season, I undoubtedly drive by a field of lentils, but how often do I cook with them?

My answer is occasionally. This is just one example of nutritious food that we grow in our community that we consume too little of. So why should we add more lentils into our menus? Adding lentils and other pulses fits the suggestions outlined in the new Canada’s Food Guide, which has added plant protein as one of the food choices to consume more often. In short, the guide states that our plates should be one half vegetables and fruit, one quarter whole grains and one quarter protein sources, which is the group that pulses fall under.

In this quest for trying to eat nutrient-dense foods, lentils are a star. They are high in fibre, complex carbohydrates and iron and an excellent source of protein, while low in fat and calories.

Now for many, lentils have only been consumed as a hidden ingredient in soup or maybe as an addition in chili, but consuming lentils can be so much more fun.

First, learn how to prepare lentils for consumption.

Rinse dry lentils with water before boiling. In a large saucepan combine three cups of liquid, such as water or stock, to one cup of uncooked lentils. Like rice, lentils will expand while cooking.

On the stovetop, bring to a boil, cover tightly, reduce heat and simmer until they are tender.

For whole lentils, cooking time is 15 to 20 minutes. For split red lentils, cooking time is only five to seven minutes. Once tender, the lentils are ready to be used.

Cooked lentils can be refrigerated for up to one week in a storage container or frozen for up to three months.

Canned lentils are a convenient way to incorporate them into your diet; just remember to rinse them under water for about one minute to drain off any liquid.

Lentils do not require soaking like other pulses. For more information on preparation information, visit www.lentils.org.

Once lentils are prepared, you are ready to go. It could be as simple as throwing a handful of cooked lentils into your morning smoothie.

Lentils can also provide a protein boost in a salad like this recipe.

Mexican lentil chicken salad

This combination makes such a colourful plate. The recipe is both filling and refreshing.

2-3 c. diced roasted chicken 500-750 mL

1 pepper (any colour), diced

4 green onions finely chopped

1 c. canned (or precooked) lentils, rinsed and drained 250 mL

8 cherry tomatoes, halved

1 large romaine lettuce heart, washed and chopped

Dressing:

2 c. plain Greek yogurt 500 mL

1 pkg. dry ranch seasoning 28 g

1 pkg. dry taco seasoning 32 g

salt and pepper to taste

In a large mixing bowl, toss the salad ingredients together. In a small bowl, stir all dressing ingredients together until smooth. Dress the salad just before serving or serve on the side. Top with crushed tortilla chips and shredded cheese if desired. Serves four. Source: adapted from www.tasteofhome.com.

Or why not try lentils in a baked side dish?

Rice and lentil pilaf

I was introduced to this recipe by Barbara Sanderson. It was a hit at our TEAM meeting and I have made it many times since. Did you know that when combined with a whole grain, lentils provide the same quality protein as meat.

1 tbsp. oil 15 mL

1 tbsp. butter 15 mL

1/4 c. chopped of each carrots, mushrooms and onions 60 mL

1 1/3 c. long grain brown or white rice 325 mL

1/3 c. green lentils 75 mL

1 tsp. thyme 5 mL

2 1/4 c. chicken stock 560 mL

1 1/2 c. water 375 mL

1 tsp. salt 5 mL

dash of pepper

Add the oil and butter to a slow cooker crock or casserole dish depending on your method of cooking. Add the remaining ingredients and stir to combine. Cover and cook on high for three hours in a slow cooker, or in the oven at 350 F (180 C) for about one hour, or until rice and lentils are tender.

Makes six cups (1.5 L).

Lentil and baked bean casserole

This casserole was served to our family by my aunt, Alma Copeland. It was so satisfying and everyone liked it even if you could see the lentils in the mix. Those pulses do not have to be hidden anymore.

1 c. dry lentils or ( 2 c. prepared) 250 mL

5 slices bacon, chopped fine 5

1 c. onion, chopped 250 mL

28 oz. can beans in tomato sauce 796 mL

14 oz. can kidney beans 398 mL

14 oz. can crushed pineapple 398 mL

1/3 c. ketchup 75 mL

1 tsp. mustard 5 mL

¼ tsp. Worcester sauce 1 mL

½ c. brown sugar, packed 125 mL

¼ tsp. salt 1 mL

1/8 tsp. pepper .5 mL

If you do not have prepared lentils, wash one cup of dry lentils and place in a saucepan with at least three cups (750 mL) of water. Bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and simmer for about 30 minutes or until tender.

Drain. This will give you about two cups.

In a large saucepan, cook the bacon until crisp. Drain off the fat. Add the onions and saute until tender. Combine all of the ingredients, including the lentils in a saucepan, small roaster or a two-quart (two-litre) casserole dish. Stir to mix.

Heat on stove top or bake in the oven at 350 F (180 C) for one hour or until bubbly.

You can also cook this casserole in a slow cooker on high for three to four hours or on low for six to eight. Serves about eight.

Omit the bacon, if desired.

Salsa with a pulse

Snacks can also be a good place to incorporate lentils.

Serve with whole grain chips of your choice and a slice of cheese.

1 c. salsa 250 mL

1/4 c. lentils (canned or pre-cooked) 60 mL

Combine the ingredients in a small serving bowl. Serves two.

Slow cooker tomato pasta sauce

Pulses can also be used to boost the nutrients in your pasta topping.

This sauce is the perfect way to dress your choice of pasta on a chilly winter’s day. Pair with a fresh salad and some bread.

There is just something comforting about the gooey cheese on top!

When we were in Spain and Italy last spring, pasta was always served with a large offering of fresh greens.

1 1/2 lb. ground beef ( substitute ground chicken or turkey if desired) 680 g

1 medium yellow pepper, finely chopped

3 fresh mushrooms, finely chopped

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 c. cooked lentils 250 mL

2 14 oz. cans diced tomatoes, undrained 796 mL

1 can of tomato sauce 213 mL

1 tbsp. brown sugar 15 mL

1 tsp. chili powder 5 mL

1/2 tsp. each salt and pepper 2 mL

1/4 tsp. garlic powder or seasoning 1 mL

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper .5 mL

hot cooked pasta

In a large skillet, cook the beef, red pepper, mushrooms and onion over medium heat until the meat is not pink.

Drain excess liquid and place meat in a slow cooker. Add the remaining ingredients and stir.

Cover and cook on low for seven to eight hours or on high for three to four hours.

Serve with the pasta of your choice.

Garnish each serving with shredded cheese.

Serves six to eight.

This sauce could also be prepared on the stovetop in a large skillet or pot if desired.

Main course entrees adapted from: www.allrecipes.com

Chocolate chip lentil cookies

Pulses can also be used in sweet treats.

Nourishing lentil puree is hiding in these cookies, which were created by chef Michael Smith.

1/2 c. butter, softened 125 mL

2 c. brown sugar, packed 500 mL

1 egg

2 tsp. vanilla extract 30 mL

1/2 c. lentil puree 125 mL

2 c. all-purpose flour 500 mL

1/2 tsp. salt 2 mL

2 tsp. baking powder 10 mL

2 c. chocolate chips 500 mL

Lentil puree: In a food processor, place cooked lentils (canned will work if rinsed and drained well). For every cup (250 mL) of cooked lentils, add ¼ cup (60 mL) water.

Blend until smooth. Lentil puree is similar to canned pumpkin. Add additional water, one tablespoon (15 mL) at a time, if more moisture is needed.

Store the prepared puree in the refrigerator for three to four days, or freeze for up to three months.

To prepare cookies: Preheat your oven to 375 F (190 C). In a large mixing bowl, cream together butter and sugar until well combined. Add the egg, vanilla, and lentil puree and mix until smooth.

In a separate bowl, combine the flour, salt and baking powder. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and mix well. Stir in chocolate chips.

Roll into balls or drop by the spoonful onto a prepared cookie sheet.

Bake for exactly 12 minutes. Cool for a few minutes and then serve. Makes 24 cookies.

Source: Chef Michael Smith at www.lentils.org.

Lentil banana loaf

Delicious served with a hot cup of tea and a slice of cheese.

1/2 c. butter or margarine 125 mL

1 c. sugar 250 mL

2 eggs

1 1/2 bananas, mashed

1/4 c. buttermilk or sour milk 60 mL

1/2 c. lentil puree (as outlined in previous recipe) 125 mL

1 tsp. vanilla 5 mL

2 c. flour 500 mL

1 tsp. baking soda 5 mL

1/2 tsp. salt 2 mL

1 c. chopped nuts like walnuts or pecans 250 mL

1/2 c. chocolate chips (optional) 125 mL

Preheat the oven to 350 F (180 C).

In a mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar. Add eggs, beat well. Then add in bananas and beat. Add the sour milk and puree and mix.

Once well combined, add the vanilla and dry ingredients. Mix by hand. Add nuts.

Pour into a well-greased 9 x 5 inch (22 X 12 cm) loaf pan.

Bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Makes one loaf.

Source: The Amazing Legume by Alice Jenner

Jodie Mirosovsky is a home economist from Rosetown, Sask., and a member of Team Resources. Contact: team@producer.com.