Grey Cup will delay Agribition next year

The 50th edition of Canadian Western Agribition will be held a little later than usual, thanks to the Canadian Football League.

Regina was awarded the 2020 Grey Cup yesterday, partly at least in celebration of the Roughriders’ 110th year, pushing the agricultural show to a week later than it is normally held.

The Grey Cup is set for Nov. 22, and Agribition will follow Nov. 30 to Dec. 5.

Agribition chief executive officer Chris Lane said the organization was part of the discussions leading to the Grey Cup bid.

“It’s important to have a strong partnership with the Roughriders to ensure both events are successful, and we certainly have that,” he said in a statement.

The last time the Grey Cup game was played in Regina, in 2013, Agribition was held earlier than usual.

