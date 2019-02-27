CFIA issues recall for chicken nuggets

The Compliments brand of chicken nuggets is subject to recall due to possible salmonella contamination.

The product has been distributed throughout Canada, excluding Quebec. The warning issued today by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is an extension to another warning issued Jan. 25. People have reported illness as a result of eating the product.

At issue are the 1.5 kilogram packages of uncooked chicken nuggets and breaded chicken cutlets with a July 18, 2019, best before date on the outer package, according to CFIA data.

The agency continues to investigate cases of food-borne illness apparently related to 12 frozen raw breaded chicken products.

“As of Feb. 27, 2019, there have been 534 laboratory-confirmed cases of salmonella illness investigated as part of illness outbreaks across the country,” Health Canada said in a website posting about investigations of various uncooked breaded chicken products.

Ninety people have been hospitalized in connection with the outbreaks, and three have died, although salmonella was not the cause in two of those deaths, Health Canada said, and its relationship to the third death is unconfirmed as a contributing factor.

Active investigations as of today relate to 59 cases of illness in 10 provinces. In Western Canada, it is checking four illness cases in British Columbia, 13 in Alberta, one in Saskatchewan and four in Manitoba.

Anyone who has purchased the Compliments brand of chicken nuggets with the noted codes should throw them out or return them to place of purchase. If the original packaging has been discarded and consumers are not sure of product or dates, they should err on the side of caution, Health Canada said.

“Do not eat raw or undercooked frozen breaded chicken products. Cook all frozen raw breaded chicken products to an internal temperature of at least 74 C,” the health department said.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, nausea and vomiting. The illness is infectious and can last four to seven days. In healthy people, symptoms often clear up without treatment but the illness can be very dangerous to those with other health challenges.