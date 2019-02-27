Alberta extends truck training deadline for farmers

The Alberta government is extending the deadline for farmers to comply with new truck training rules, deciding it will accommodate demands of the upcoming growing season.

The province said today farm workers and farmers won’t need new training requirements for Class 1 or Class 2 licenses until March 1, 2020.

Initially, farmers and farm workers without such licenses would have been required to take mandatory training to meet requirements this spring, but the province said it wants to avoid undue pressure on seeding and harvesting operations.

Farm groups have recently urged the province to extend the training deadline, arguing it could hinder producers’ abilities to hire seasonal workers before seeding begins.

However, the government said it’s not granting a full exemption to the agriculture industry.

Saskatchewan is the only province so far that has exempted farmers from needing to get mandatory training for Class 1 licenses. Manitoba is currently reviewing the possibility of changing regulations.

Producers or workers have between March 15 and Nov. 30 to apply for a deadline exemption.

The province said applicants must identify themselves as farmers or farm workers to get one.

Drivers will be authorized to take pre-mandatory training knowledge and road tests for a Class 1 license once their status and application is approved.

Successful applicants must obtain their Class 1 license by Nov. 30 and will be required to complete an enhanced Class 1 knowledge and road test before March 1, 2020.

