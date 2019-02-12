Ag Day in Canada

Spring showers celebrate the nature and promise of next-year country. | Michael Raine photo

It’s Ag Day in Canada and a great time to look back at some of the people and issues that shape our agricultural sector in this nation.

Food and agriculture in Canada is a multi-billion dollar annual business, but it’s a lot more. Farmers oversee Canada’s vast rural land resource suited for food production. The water resources the nation relies on flow through, and in many cases are sourced from, these regions. The industry secures Canadian’s food supplies and protects the country’s balance of trade. Canadian farms sequester carbon on more than 140 million acres of land. That soil carbon reservoir is about the same as the amount of carbon that would be released through 100 years of fossil fuel burning at the global rate.

In 2016, the agriculture and agri-food system generated $111.9 billion of gross domestic product and accounted for 6.7 percent of Canada’s total GDP. It employed approximately 2.3 million people, representing 12.5 percent of Canadian employment that year. GDP in the agriculture and the agri-food system grew by 11 percent from 2012 to 2016. In comparison, the Canadian economy grew by 7.8 percent over the same time period.

