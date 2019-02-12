It’s Ag Day in Canada and a great time to look back at some of the people and issues that shape our agricultural sector in this nation.

Food and agriculture in Canada is a multi-billion dollar annual business, but it’s a lot more. Farmers oversee Canada’s vast rural land resource suited for food production. The water resources the nation relies on flow through, and in many cases are sourced from, these regions. The industry secures Canadian’s food supplies and protects the country’s balance of trade. Canadian farms sequester carbon on more than 140 million acres of land. That soil carbon reservoir is about the same as the amount of carbon that would be released through 100 years of fossil fuel burning at the global rate.

In 2016, the agriculture and agri-food system generated $111.9 billion of gross domestic product and accounted for 6.7 percent of Canada’s total GDP. It employed approximately 2.3 million people, representing 12.5 percent of Canadian employment that year. GDP in the agriculture and the agri-food system grew by 11 percent from 2012 to 2016. In comparison, the Canadian economy grew by 7.8 percent over the same time period.

Here are some of our most recent On the Farm experiences with Canadian producers:

Ag Day – OPINION

What’s happening around the country on #CdnAgDay

The countdown is on for the big Celebrity Cook-off. The first annual Feed-a-Farmer event is happening tomorrow. A celebration in honour of Canada's Agriculture Day. Visit our website to learn more: https://t.co/9Oe44Dvye6 #CdnAgDay @AFSC_AB @ABAgrologists @GlacierFarmedia pic.twitter.com/9r5ONa5Bo7 — Agriculture for Life (@4AgForLife) February 11, 2019

Oilseeds as well as minor crops out West, publicly insured acres. #CdnAgDay pic.twitter.com/qdRyIBfzU0 — Mike Raine (@MikeJRaine) February 12, 2019

Ag Day – How do the various types of wheat and barley line up in #westcdnag – at least the publicly insured acres? #CdnAgDay pic.twitter.com/hClPiSIMpL — Mike Raine (@MikeJRaine) February 12, 2019

Last year Canada increased its beef exports by 11.8%. Congratulations cattle producers on #CdnAgDay. pic.twitter.com/VnPYNljWGm — Mike Raine (@MikeJRaine) February 12, 2019

From all of us at P&H, Happy #CdnAgDay! We’re proud to be a Canadian, family-owned agribusiness. Our team is celebrating with a pancake lunch complete with P&H mix & local maple syrup. @AgMoreThanEver pic.twitter.com/aU1nEiNW0z — Parrish&Heimbecker (@ParrishHeimbeck) February 12, 2019

Happy #CdnAgDay! Eat some bread, grill a steak, drink a beer! Let’s keep our industry strong and competitive. — Foam Lake Marketing Club (@FLMarketingClub) February 12, 2019

Here’s to all the people in this country growing, hauling, processing, retailing, and serving #food. I never lose a minutes sleep worried I won’t have enough to eat or whether my food is safe. It’s your day. #CdnAgDay pic.twitter.com/OWXV2RIFxF — Marty Seymour (@MartySeymour1) February 12, 2019

50% of millennials describe themselves as foodies. … yep 👇 #CdnAgDay pic.twitter.com/aFZFZgMlxp — Jen Christie (@SavvyFarmgirl) February 12, 2019

Happy #CdnAgDay! So thankful for everything agriculture has provided for myself and my family, and to all those who support our industry. pic.twitter.com/M52h2yOLxi — Sara Lemmerich (@SaraLemm) February 12, 2019