Marlene Boersch, managing partner with Mercantile Consulting Venture, says oats should be a good crop to grow again in 2019 and growers should expect prices above $3 per bushel.

WP reporter Sean Pratt interviewed Boersch during Crop Production week in Saskatoon.

Video of his interview with Boersch can be found below.

