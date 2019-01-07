Safety board investigates three derailments

Officials from the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) are investigating three separate train derailments that occurred during the first week of January.

On Jan. 3, two trains operated by Canadian National Railway collided near Portage la Prairie, Man.

TSB officials said an eastbound CN train collided with a westbound CN train on the company’s main track.

Two lead locomotives from the eastbound train derailed in the incident, along with eight rail cars.

Portage la Prairie is located about 80 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Portage #rcmpmb dispatched to train derailment east of Portage this morning. Officers attended and ensured all crew members were safe and accounted for, and road traffic (on a grid road) was blocked off for public safety. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/acPeSVArTP — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 3, 2019

Later the same day, TSB investigators were deployed to the site of a 15-car derailment near Field, B.C., west of Lake Louise.

That incident involved a Canadian Pacific mixed-freight train travelling in a mountainous area on CP’s Laggan subdivision.

And on Jan. 6, a CP train derailed in the company’s Alyth railyard in southeast Calgary.

A total of 22 cars derailed in that incident, including 11 carrying dangerous goods.

A CP rail spokesperson told Calgary news media that the derailment happened during switching just after 7 a.m.

No one was injured and an investigation is ongoing, the company said.