Prairie feed grain prices higher than last year

WINNIPEG – Nice weather over the holidays allowed for good movement of feed grains in Western Canada, with prices steady to above year ago prices levels.

“I would say we cruised through Christmas and (the) New Year holidays fairly well. Not a lot of massive panic. We had nice weather which really helped, loads continued to move smoothly,” said Brandon Motz, sales manager at CorNine Commodities in Lacombe, Alta.

Feed barley delivered to Lethbridge, Alta. is currently sitting around C$258 per tonne, compared to C$215 to C$220 per tonne a year ago. Corn, mainly from the United States, is hanging out around C$260 to C$262 per tonne, while feed wheat is at C$255 per tonne, compared to C$215 per tonne last year. Prices spiked in March and have hung out around the same levels since then.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Motz, the market is poking around currently and trying to find its spot as the first quarter of 2019 begins.

“Corn continues to be priced fairly strong, so (it will) be interesting to see if that continues to be a viable option for feeding or if barley does start to trickle in as a replacement to corn,” he said, adding that wheat has also been making its way into the feed ration lately.

In December, farmer selling slowed down but Motz expects it to pick up again as farmers start to plan for seeding in April and clear bin space. On the feedlot side of things, they are still very full and Motz expects they will start to need feed coverage in February.

“In general January has some pretty good coverage, the odd adjustment as we just transition here. But overall I don’t get the feeling that the feedlot is not short grain at all,” he said.