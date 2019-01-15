LIVE BLOG: Crop Production Week 2019

Crop Week, CropSphere and Crop Production Show have kicked off for 2019 in Saskatoon.

WP reporters will be on site covering all facets of these events this week. Stay up-to-date by following their stories, images and videos, which we’ll post below.

VIDEO: Optimism creeping into pulse markets – Penner – Chuck Penner, analyst with LeftField Commodity Research, says the doom and gloom in pulse markets is finally starting to be replaced by some optimism.

VIDEO: U.S. corn use becoming more common in Alta. feedlots – Viterra’s Kenric Exner says Alberta cattle feeders are using more U.S. corn in feedlot rations when the economics of using corn rather than barley makes sense.

VIDEO: Flax acreage expected to grow slightly, price mostly stable – analyst – Chuck Penner, analyst with LeftField Commodity Research, anticipates more of the same in the flax market, which isn’t bad.

VIDEO: Pulse quality specifications change – Gordon Bacon, CEO of Pulse Canada, said during his CropSphere presentation that quality specifications for pulses have traditionally been based on size, shape and colour, but the industry must be prepared to meet more complicated specifications for the food ingredients industry.

Ottawa announces $39 million in crop research funding – Ottawa will spend $39.3 million to support research that benefits the Canadian wheat, barley, soybean and field crop industries.

1/ Today in Saskatoon, we announced a $39.3M investment into the barley, wheat, soybean, and field crop cluster, helping to drive research and development over the next five years. #WestCdnAg #CdnAg pic.twitter.com/tJA4VFkgyV — Lawrence MacAulay (@L_MacAulay) January 15, 2019

VIDEO: Oats looking good for 2019 – Boersch – Marlene Boersch, managing partner with Mercantile Consulting Venture, says oats should be a good crop to grow again in 2019 and growers should expect prices above $3 per bushel.