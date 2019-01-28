Dairy sector receives public trust funding

The federal government has announced funding to Dairy Farmers of Canada to continue the organization’s work on developing public trust.

Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay and MP Francis Drouin were at Ferme Geranik near St. Albert, Ont., Jan. 28 to announce $2.7 million for DFC’s quality assurance program, proAction, and to help the industry develop an environmental sustainability strategy.

“Our government is pleased to support Canada’s dairy farmers in their efforts to demonstrate that their products meet the highest standards for quality and safety and are produced responsibly and sustainably,” MacAulay said in a news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Building consumer confidence and trust helps ensure the growth and sustainability of Canada’s dairy sector.”

The industry contributes $20.9 billion to the national economy.

2/2 Our Government is committed to supporting dairy farmers, and through this investment, DFC will continue to demonstrate the safety and high-quality of their product to Canadians, while pursuing an environmental sustainability strategy! pic.twitter.com/BFRVYptBWx — Lawrence MacAulay (@L_MacAulay) January 28, 2019

DFC president Pierre Lampron said dairy farmers are committed to the highest standards of sustainable production.

“As such, our proAction program has been instrumental in demonstrating farmers’ responsible stewardship in producing milk that is of the highest quality,” he said.

“This funding will allow for ongoing improvement of proAction and will ensure that the industry meets the expectations of consumers for decades to come.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The funding comes from the AgriAssurance program under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership. That funding envelope supports national projects that help industry develop and attain health and safety claims.

Contact karen.briere@producer.com