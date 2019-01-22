CN train derails near Saskatoon

Emergency crews were dispatched to the site of a multi-car train derailment north of Saskatoon earlier this morning.

Sources at the scene said a grain train operated by Canadian National Railway left the tracks around 10 a.m.

The cause of the derailment is unknown.

WATCH: Video of a CN train derailment on Highway 11 north of Saskatoon.

Between 20 and 30 grain cars derailed along with at least one CN locomotive.

Vehicular traffic on Highway 11 between Saskatoon and Warman was rerouted while fire crews contained a fire within the wreckage.

It is unclear whether any hazardous goods were spilled during the accident, but eye witnesses speculated that spilled fuel from the derailed locomotive was fueling the fire.

The contents of numerous loaded grain cars was spilled along the track.

The derailment occurred at a level crossing on Highway 11 near Range Road 3052 in the Rural Municipality of Corman Park, not far from a rail siding at the Richardson Pioneer elevator in Corman Park.

The wreckage is blocking the south bound lane of Highway 11 between Warman and Saskatoon.