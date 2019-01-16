Alta.’s PED find appears to be isolated case

Alberta’s first case of porcine epidemic diarrhea is so far confined to a single 400-sow farrow-to-finish operation in east-central Alberta.

Alberta Pork said yesterday that no pigs have left the affected farm since the virus was confirmed and none will be moved until a veterinarian’s certificate is provided.

Tests at high-traffic pig sites in the province, including assembly yards, abattoirs and truck washes, have found no trace of the virus.

“The investigation into the source of this virus is ongoing,” Alberta Pork said in yesterday’s release. “Animal trace-backs have been completed, and no transport links have been identified as potential sources.”

In Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba, where PED has also been found, the virus spread quickly to other premises. So far that has not been the case in Alberta more than one week after PED was confirmed.

Alberta Pork said the farm has enhanced its biosecurity to reduce the risk of viral spread, and it reminds all producers to increase their vigilance.

The office of Dr. Keith Lehman, Alberta’s chief veterinarian, said yesterday that there are no plans to allow any pigs from the farm to be marketed to slaughter or sent to assembly sites.

It encouraged producers to immediately report any suspicions about PED infection on their farms.

