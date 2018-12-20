If there had been a letter posing this inquiry from a young, future Canadian farmer named Virginia, this would have been our answer to a very serious question of our time — just as the editor of the New York Sun responded to a similar question in 1897.

Dear Editor: I am eight years old. Some of my friends, and a few of my teachers, say there is no such thing as sustainable, commercial agriculture. Please, tell me the truth: is medium- to large-scale farming a thing for all time or just a short period in the life of our world?

Virginia Farmersdaughter, Everyplace, Sask., Dec. 15, 2018.

Virginia, your friends and some of your teachers are wrong. They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age. They do not believe in what they see, nor, despite good evidence to the contrary, can they imagine the science behind it and families that work with it every day.

They think that nothing can be which is not easily comprehensible from soundbites, tweets and Facebook froths or comes from the non-science expelled from the mouths of celebrities or attention-craving food bloggers.

All minds, Virginia, whether they be children’s or adults, are little and all philosophies small unless challenged and examined.

In this great universe of ours, humans are mere insects, grasshoppers, as compared with the boundless world about them, as measured by the intelligence capable of grasping the whole of truth and knowledge.

Yes, Virginia, there is sustainable agriculture, and its expanding scale helps it be so. It exists as certainly as the pollinators and birds above fields, as the worms and bacteria of the soil and plants and livestock that feed us all.

To not believe in sustainable agriculture that could feed a farming family would extinguish the faithful light that brightens the thoughts of farmers everywhere. That light keeps the land alive each spring and fills the tables of the world season after season. The very light that ensures that bins and pens will be filled; the light that brightens that path to next year, yes, the one each farmer needs to go on, especially when all common sense would suggest not. And, in the end, it keeps farming families sustained.

Faith in the science of agriculture is not faith in corporations having the best interests of food production in their hearts — whether small, like a farm or large like chemical, genetics and machinery providers — as they have none. Rather, these have desires to make livings from the farms, different from producers themselves, though not as much as you might imagine. And in that lies sustainability.

Economic pressures require farmers to deliver more from each gram of topsoil each season or with each barnful. And the social licence to continue doing so requires them to ensure sustainability, as much as the desire to pass on these opportunities to their children.

No sustainable commercial agriculture? It has lived for thousands of years, finding new ways with each pass around the sun. Virginia, a thousand years from now, nay, ten times ten thousands of years from now, agriculture, whether it be feeding conversions of plant proteins in factories or algae and plankton in tanks, food from people farming must remain sustainable.

And, if we have faith in science and commercially viable farmers, we will continue to make the best use of the few resources this planet has to offer that are truly renewable: soil, water and sun.

Karen Briere, Bruce Dyck, Barb Glen, Brian MacLeod and Michael Raine collaborate in the writing of Western Producer editorials.