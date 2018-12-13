Wet gift for Indian pulses

Canadian pulse growers might want to keep an eye on Indian weather conditions this week.

The India Meteorological Department announced on Dec. 10 that a tropical cyclone was developing, which could deliver serious rainfall to the country’s main pulse-growing region by this weekend.

The cyclone is expected to arrive in the extreme southern state of Tamil Nadu later this week and then wend its way north, petering out on the weekend in Madhya Pradesh but not before it dumps a lot of moisture on the most influential rabi, or winter pulse growing state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re talking one to two inches of rain here, which would be almost unheard of in India at this time of year,” said Drew Lerner, president of World Weather Inc.

Madhya Pradesh grows 32 percent of the country’s chickpeas, 31 percent of its yellow peas and 26 percent of its lentils, according to a map on the website of the India Pulses and Grains Association.

“Certainly, if this comes together, that primary production in Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring areas would do extremely well,” he said.

That is not good news for Canadian pulse exporters who need a poor Indian rabi harvest to help convince Indian government officials to lift the quotas and tariffs that are currently in place on imported peas and lentils.

Lerner is a bit skeptical of the cyclone forecast. He thinks the cyclone might veer to the west once it hits land rather than continue north.

But if it proves accurate, it would provide timely rainfall to a region in dire need. The summer monsoon rains were four percent deficient in western Madhya Pradesh and 13 percent below normal in the eastern part of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if the state received half of the forecast amount it would be “sitting pretty darn good,” he said.

“Certainly, from a pulse perspective this would be a significant event.”

Precipitation from the cyclone is forecast to miss Gujarat and Rajasthan, two states in even more desperate need of moisture. Monsoon rains were 23 percent deficit in western Rajasthan and 24 percent below normal in Gujarat.

Those two states combined grow 35 percent or more than one-third of India’s chickpeas.

“They need rain,” said Lerner.

Even if the cyclone misses India’s pulse-production region altogether, he is forecasting rain in northern India later this month or in January or February when it is needed most.

That is consistent with an El Nino year, which tends to result in improved winter precipitation for India.

He believes that rainfall will be centred around Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh grows 63 percent of India’s yellow peas, 47 percent of its lentils and four percent of its chickpeas.

“I think their crops are destined to do well,” said Lerner.

ADVERTISEMENT

But again, those rains will miss Rajasthan and Gujarat where soil moisture reserves are poor.

Indian farmers planted 28.1 million acres of rabi pulses as of Dec. 7, down 10 percent from the previous year due to poor prices. Chickpea plantings are down 13 percent and lentils six percent.

That is good news for Canadian growers, as is the lack of export competition out of Australia.

Peter Semmler, principal of Agrisemm Global Brokerage, says Pulse Australia is forecasting 229,000 tonnes of desi chickpea production.

“Considering 2,305,000 tonnes were exported in 2016-17, the impact on global markets is huge,” he said in an article he wrote for Saskatchewan Pulse Growers’ December 2018 Pulse Market Report.

Pulse Australia is forecasting 397,000 tonnes of lentil production. He believes it will be closer to 330,000 tonnes, which would be about 100,000 tonnes below the previous five-year average.