Sask. plans to clean up tire pile

A long-standing eyesore in Assiniboia, Sask., will be cleaned up in 2019.

Environment Minister Dustin Duncan and Agriculture Minister David Marit announced today that the stockpile of scrap tires at the former Assiniboia Rubber Recycling plant will be disposed of properly.

The plant has been closed since February 2014 and went into receivership later that year.

The company left behind 6,678 tonnes, or 14,724,000 pounds, of tires and processed materials.

Earlier this year, Tire Stewardship of Saskatchewan issued a request for proposals to clean up the site. The cost of that, and the successful proponent, has not yet been released.

However, Duncan said any contaminated site is a risk to public health, and the government is using its Environmental Management and Protection Act, 2010, to address the cleanup.

