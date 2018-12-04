Power goes out in large parts of Sask.

A widespread power outage has left many Saskatchewan residents in the dark.

“Power units at Boundary Dam, Shand and Poplar River Power Stations tripped off and we lost generation. We are bringing those units back on line as quickly and safely as possible,” the provincial utility said in a blog post on its website.

The major outage began about 9 a.m. local time.

Update on the power outage situation across many parts of Saskatchewan. #skoutagehttps://t.co/ewgZGWV4SF ADVERTISEMENT — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) December 4, 2018

Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe told the legislative assembly the cause of the outage is likely to be weather related.

“The heavy frost that we have experienced this past week is causing our power lines to sag and fall,” Moe said. “SaskPower is deploying every possible resource they have for power to be restored to all parts of the province as soon as possible.”

“However, at this time SaskPower is unable to provide any estimate of when power will be restored to those areas affected.”

SaskPower will be posting updates on the power outage on their blog here.

SaskPower has also created an outage map online that can be found here.

Anyone with access to social media can find updates via Twitter using the hashtag #skoutage.