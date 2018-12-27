Molly the Clyde has been found

In what can only be described as a Christmas miracle, Molly the coveted Clydesdale has finally been found after being missing for slightly more than three months.

Owner Cindy Thomas said today that the bay-coloured mare was found Christmas Eve in ship shape in a neighbour’s yard.

“Tears started to flow and I started to laugh and cry when we actually saw her,” said Thomas, who lives in Evansburg, Alta., 100 kilometres west of Edmonton. “We weren’t anticipating to ever see her again.”

She said while driving to Calgary to visit family, her neighbours phoned to tell her to immediately turn around because Molly had somehow appeared in their yard.

Nobody is entirely sure how the horse got there.

“It’s totally weird to me. She’s back.”

Molly went missing on Sept. 22 after Thomas said someone stole her.

Tremendous efforts by Thomas, her neighbours and others across Canada were taken to find the horse. Stories of Molly being missing were shared hundreds of times on social media.

“Thank you to all the strangers that helped me look for her,” Thomas said. “It was impressive.”

