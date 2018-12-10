Farms exempt from new Alta. minimum employment age

Alberta will raise the minimum employment age to 13 years old, effective Jan. 1, but young people employed on farms will not be affected.

In a news release issued today, the government said the change “will help ensure youth are protected and align the province more closely with international standards.”

The new rules will not apply to youngsters under the age of 13 who work on farms, nor to those doing casual work such as babysitting or snow shoveling.

As of Jan. 1, young people 12 and younger can be employed only in artistic endeavours, and a permit and parental consent are required in order for them to do so. Examples include film, radio, television, theatre and musical performances.

