Total Canadian grain exports running well ahead of average

Canadian canola exports may be slightly behind the year-ago pace, but wheat movement is very strong and total crop exports to-date are running well ahead of average for this time of year, according to the latest statistics from the Canadian Grain Commission (CGC).

Canada exported 219,800 tonnes of canola during the week ended Nov. 25, according to the CGC weekly report, bringing the 2018/19 crop-year-to-date total to 3.36 million tonnes. That’s only slightly behind the pace in the first four months of the previous crop year and above the five-year average of about 3.02 million.

Meanwhile, Canada has exported 6.02 million tonnes of wheat during the 2018/19 crop year. That’s nearly a million tonnes above the 2017/18 pace and compares with the five-year average of 5.42 million tonnes.

With India out of the export picture, Canada does continue to face some challenges exporting peas. Total pea exports-to-date of 693,000 tonnes compare with 887,200 tonnes in 2017/18. However, other crops are more than making up for the sluggishness in peas, with barley, corn, and soybean exports all well ahead of the year-ago level.

Total exports of all of the major Canadian grains and oilseeds, as of Nov. 25, came in at 15.33 million tonnes, according to the CGC. That compares with 13.99 million in 2017/18 and the previous five-year average of 14.11 million.