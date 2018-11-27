Sask. to require land users to ask permission

Saskatchewan has introduced legislation that will require hunters, snowmobilers and others who want to access private land to ask permission first.

Amendments to the Trespass to Property Act, the Snowmobile Act and the Wildlife Act, 1998, are required to make the change.

Justice Minister Don Morgan said the government listened to concerns that the current laws unfairly place the onus on rural landowners to post their land.

The government said better communication will ensure landowners and those who occupy land are aware of who is using that land.

The new laws will provide legal protection to landowners against property damage and the risk of biosecurity problems, and limits their liability.

