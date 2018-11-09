Farmfair – Day 2

These are some of the results from yesterday’s cattle shows held on the second day of Farmfair International in Edmonton.
Lowline
Grand champion bull: Big Island Lowlines, Darrell Gotaas, Edmonton
Reserve bull: Big Island Lowlines
Grand champion female: Idaho Livestock, Hayden, Idaho
Reserve female: Big Island Lowlines
Premier exhibitor: Fre Da Ro Farm, Enderby, B.C.
Premier breeder: Silver Hills Lowlines, Lumby, B.C.
Simmental
Grand champion bull: Nolora Farms, Mayerthorpe, Alta.
Reserve bull: Rancier Farms, Killam, Alta.
Grand champion female: Wheatland Cattle/Michelson Land Cattle, Beinfait, Sask.
Reserve female: Boss Genetics, Parkland County, Alta.
Grand champion percentage female: Miller Livestock, Cremona, Alta.
Reserve percentage female: New Trend Cattle Co, Strathmore, Alta.
Premier breeder and exhibitor: SIBL Simmentals, Cherhill, Alta.
Comments