Farmfair – Day 2

Wheatland Farms and Michelson Land and Cattle won the grand champion Simmental female on day two at Farmfair International held in Edmonton from Nov. 7-11. | Barbara Duckworth photo

These are some of the results from yesterday’s cattle shows held on the second day of Farmfair International in Edmonton.

Lowline

Grand champion bull: Big Island Lowlines, Darrell Gotaas, Edmonton

Reserve bull: Big Island Lowlines

Grand champion female: Idaho Livestock, Hayden, Idaho

Reserve female: Big Island Lowlines

Premier exhibitor: Fre Da Ro Farm, Enderby, B.C.

Premier breeder: Silver Hills Lowlines, Lumby, B.C.

Sara Van Sickle of Nolora Farms led out the grand champion Simmental bull on day two at Farmfair International held in Edmonton from Nov. 7-11. | Barbara Duckworth photo

Simmental

Grand champion bull: Nolora Farms, Mayerthorpe, Alta.

Reserve bull: Rancier Farms, Killam, Alta.

Grand champion female: Wheatland Cattle/Michelson Land Cattle, Beinfait, Sask.

Reserve female: Boss Genetics, Parkland County, Alta.

Grand champion percentage female: Miller Livestock, Cremona, Alta.

Reserve percentage female: New Trend Cattle Co, Strathmore, Alta.

Premier breeder and exhibitor: SIBL Simmentals, Cherhill, Alta.

