Agribition Day 1: Sask. renews market development funding

Canadian Western Agribition is underway in Regina after the official burning of the brand to open the annual event.

Former federal Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz did the honours this year in recognition of his work to open markets for agricultural products and in securing funding to build the new International Trade Centre on the site.

Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit used the occasion to announce a renewal of $500,000 over five years for Agribition’s market development program. The program is designed to attract more international buyers and markets. Last year 365 international buyers and 1,250 international guests attended from 86 countries.

Former federal ag minister Gerry Ritz burns the brand to officially open #CWA18 #westcdnag pic.twitter.com/L8O0iyWgzJ — Karen Briere (@kjbriere) November 19, 2018

On tap today is the high school rodeo, the Canadian National 4-H and Youth Judging competition, youth showmanship and team grooming events and the Canadian National Texas Longhorn Show.

Longhorns are returning to Agribition for the first time in more than 20 years.

Toby and Kris Johnson from Big Horn, Wyoming, brought seven animals to the event, including Jim Reeves, a 1,900-pound steer with 110-inch horns that won the NILE show in Billings, Montana.

Tonight also features the Elite Three Canadian Cow Dog Futurity. This event was first held in Saskatoon last year and has moved to Agribition.

Organized by Jolie and Marcel Vermette from Ranch Dog, Inc., the competition is similar to the stock dog event except that cattle are used instead of sheep.

