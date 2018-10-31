Sask. tweaks election dates for 2020

Saskatchewan has changed some election dates to allow for separation between them.

Under existing laws, the 2020 provincial general election would have been five days after the municipal election.

The government has decided to hold the provincial vote on Oct. 26, 2020, with the municipal and school board elections to follow on Nov. 9.

Legislation that governs elections will be changed to follow a last-Monday-in-October schedule every four years for the province, and civic elections on the second Wednesday in November, unless that falls on Remembrance Day.

Saskatchewan elections in 1991 and 2003 were two weeks apart, the government noted.

Contact karen.briere@producer.com