Sask. farmers make considerable harvest progress

Saskatchewan farmers made the most of the warm and dry weather during the last week and were able to make significant harvest progress, according to the provincial crop report released Oct. 25.

Ninety-two percent of the Saskatchewan crop was harvested as of Oct. 22, up 10 percentage points from the previous week. However, which was still slightly behind the five-year average of 94 percent.

Individual crop progress made significant gains. Ninety-six percent of the barley and mustard crops were harvested, 94 percent for durum, 92 percent for spring wheat, 90 percent for canola, 80 percent for flax and 73 percent of the soybeans are done. Crops are coming off tough in many parts of the province and drying has been required.

ADVERTISEMENT

Provincially harvest was most advanced in the southwest corner of the province where 97 percent of the crop is combined. The southeastern and northeastern regions are at 95 percent done, west-central at 90 percent and east-central at 89 percent. The northwest region made tremendous progress over the week rising 37 percentage points to 82 percent harvested now.

While many producers have wrapped up harvest during the last week, others will need another week or more of dry weather to finish.

Little to no rainfall was recorded during the week across the province. Topsoil moisture conditions have remained relatively unchanged during the last few weeks. Cropland topsoil moisture was rated at two percent surplus, 65 percent adequate, 28 percent short and five percent very short. Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture was rated at one percent surplus, 56 percent adequate, 35 percent short and eight percent very short.

Most crop damage during the week was caused by lodging, bleaching and sprouting. Geese and other wildlife have continued to eat swathed crops. Some standing crops have also been shelled out.

This was the last weekly crop report from the Saskatchewan government. There will be a final crop report for the year released on Nov. 8.