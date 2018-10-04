No serious injuries sustained in Westlock accident

The driver of a Pibroch Hutterite Colony tractor reportedly suffered only a broken arm after the machine he was operating was involved in a collision with a semi-tractor-trailer carrying propane on the evening of Sept. 25 evening on Highway 44, north of Westlock, Alta.

Reporter/photographer Les Dunford says the colony’s Fendt tractor appears to have been struck by a semi-tractor as it crossed the highway, and the collision uncoupled the semi-tractor’s tanker trailer. Neither of the two B-train tanks were ruptured.

The larger tank blocked the Irish Creek bridge causing traffic to be re-routed around the scene on Highway 44.

ADVERTISEMENT

A pick-up truck was also involved in the crash, striking the larger propane trailer that was blocking the highway.

Westlock RCMP said the accident sent the operator of the tractor and the pick-up to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-tractor was not injured in the crash.