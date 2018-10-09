Manitoba harvest stopped after snow falls

Winnipeg – Little harvest progress was made in Manitoba for the week ended Oct. 9 as snow stalled combining in parts of the province, according to the weekly crop report.

Harvest progress was 80 percent complete as of Oct. 9, which is up from the previous week where it was at 78 percent done. The canola harvest was stalled over the week at 87 percent done, while the spring wheat, barley and oat harvests all rose by two per cent to 97 percent done. Flax is 50 percent combined, soybeans are at 60 per cent, dry beans are at 80 percent, corn is at 15 percent and sunflowers are less than five per cent harvested.

No harvest progress was completed however in the southwest corner of the province where rain and snow fell. Precipitation amounts were between 10 to 45 mm. Frost also stopped forage growth when the temperature dropped to -9 C for a few hours.

Snowfall during the week lodged standing crops and made them difficult to harvest. Grains that were harvested were recorded at tough to high moisture and required drying to reduce moisture for storage.

The central region recorded large amounts of snow. Rain turned to snow on Wednesday dropping 7 to 12 cm of wet snow which accumulated for 10 to 25 mm of water in the area, with the average amount being 15 mm.

The potato harvest is complete around Carman, Morden and Winkler, while it is 70 to 85 per cent complete in Portage la Prairie and 50 to 70 per cent around Carberry, Glenboro and Holland.

Pasture regrowth from the wet weather around the province has allowed cattle to graze longer, however forage supplies are still expected to be tight for the winter.