Horse owner pleads for help to find missing Clyde

A six-year-old mare has been missing for nearly a month, and its owner believes it was stolen from her property overnight.

The bay-coloured Clydesdale named Molly was last seen on the evening of Sept. 22 in her pen near Evansburg, Alta., 100 kilometres west of Edmonton.

Owner Cindy Thomas said she noticed Molly was missing the following morning. The front gate was open. She believes someone stole her.

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster trying to find her,” Thomas said. ”

For the first little bit, you wonder where the heck did she go to. I’ve felt guilty, but now it’s down to anger. There are no traces of her. Someone stole her.”

Thomas said she’s worried Molly was stolen to make money, such as selling her for slaughter.

“She is worth a lot of money,” Thomas said.

“To us, she’s a family member, a pet.”

She said the response from neighbours and friends has been helpful. She has reached out to the public on social media and has contacted various feedlots.

She suspects someone knows what happened to Molly and is hoping she can get answers.

“I’m positive somebody knows where she is. We just need to find that one person,” she said.

Molly has white stockings and a white stripe on her nose. She is not branded.

Anyone with information about Molly can contact Thomas at 780-898-8776 or via her Facebook page.

