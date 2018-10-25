Grain commission extends Harvest Sample Program

A difficult harvest has motivated the Canadian Grain Commission to extend the deadlines of its Harvest Sample Program by a month so more producers can benefit from the service.

Cool, wet weather has delayed harvest in many areas and affected grain quality.

The voluntary program provides producers with an emailed report that includes an unofficial grade, protein and dockage for their grain.

As well, new this year, producers who send in wheat samples will receive falling number and DON (deoxynivalenol) results.

In an effort to promote the sale of Canadian grain, the commission makes crop quality data from harvest samples available to marketers, which confirms Canada’s ability to deliver consistent, high-quality grain from year to year.

Non-registered producers have until Nov. 30 to take part in the program and registered participants have until Dec. 31 to submit crop samples.

Register at no cost at grainscanada.gc.ca.