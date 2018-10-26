G3 plans new elevator for Alberta

G3 Canada will build a new elevator near Carmangay, Alta., as it expands its grain network in Western Canada.

Construction will soon begin on the state of the art facility, which can empty a super-B truck in less than five minutes and load 134-car trains in a matter of hours on the loop track.

With a capacity of 42,000 tonnes, the new facility will be on a Canadian Pacific Railway line southwest of Carmangay on the east side of Highway 23.

It is scheduled to open in 2020 when G3’s new grain export terminal in Vancouver becomes operational.

The company recently opened new elevators near Melville, Sask., and Saskatoon, while other elevators currently under construction include Wetaskiwin, Alta., and Maidstone, Sask.