Donald Cross was a prominent Alta. Hereford breeder

Long-time Hereford breeder and Calgary businessperson Donald Cross died Oct. 19.

Born in Calgary 1932, Cross was involved with the brewing, hotel and ranching industries.

His grandfather was A.E. Cross, one of the Big Four who started the Calgary Stampede. His father James established Bar Pipe Farms in 1953 near Okotoks.

The family has run a production sale at the ranch for more than 50 years and has been active supporters of the Calgary Bull Sale where the Bar Pipe name was often associated with high selling grand champions and genetics sold around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cross obtained a bachelor of commerce degree from the University of Alberta in 1954 and MBA from the University of Western Ontario in 1958.

His business career started with the Calgary Brewing and Malting Company followed by Canadian Breweries in Toronto.

He was a past-president of the Calgary Stampede, past-president of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce and Ranchman’s Club. He and his wife Shan were also involved with the Priddis-Millarville Agriculture Society and other community activities.

He was chair of the Keith Gilmore Foundation board of trustees for 20 years and was a large supporter of the Canadian Hereford Association and its junior program.

His survived by his wife, Shan, four children and four grandchildren.