Cool, wet weather slows Manitoba harvest progress: report

Winnipeg – Cool and wet conditions across Manitoba limited harvest progress once again during the week ended Oct. 1, according to the latest crop report from Manitoba Agriculture.

The harvest was 78 per cent complete, up five points from the previous week. Most of the harvesting took place over the weekend when the weather was drier and sunnier. On a crop-by-crop basis, canola was 87 per cent harvested which compares with 85 per cent the previous week.

Spring wheat, barley and oats all held steady at 95 per cent complete. Soybeans in the province were 50 per cent harvested, up from 30 per cent the previous week. Sunflowers and corn were less than five and 10 per cent harvested respectively.

Widespread hard frost below -4 C across Manitoba should help kill vegetative growth and dry down crops, according to the report. Much of the grain being harvested was reportedly in damp condition, and in need of aeration or artificial drying.

Winter cereal seeding continued, with the earliest seeded crops emerging. Livestock feed supplementation was occurring on pastures where cool weather slowed growth.