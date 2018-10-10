Cheese recall issued in Alberta

Queso ranchero fresco, a brand of cheese, is the subject of a recall in Alberta after some people reported illness that may be connected with eating it.

The product is distributed by La Granja Foods and is being recalled on suspicion of contamination with E. coli 0157:H7.

La Granja is voluntarily recalling the cheese, which is in a one-pound package bearing best before dates up to and including Nov. 15, 2018.

The cheese was distributed at various Alberta retail stores. Those who have purchased the product should throw it out or return it to place of purchase, advises the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The agency said the recall was triggered by test results and an investigation is underway.

Food contaminated with E. coli may look fine but can cause nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. In severe cases it can cause seizures, kidney damage and death.