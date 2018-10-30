Canadian Foodgrains Bank declared an impact charity

Money donated to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank goes a long way and gets to the people it’s intended to help.

That’s the conclusion of an independent charity watchdog that has placed the CFGB on its annual list of the “Top Ten Impact Charities.”

It was happy news for the farmer-supported, church-based charity.

“It’s such a wonderful affirmation for us of the work that we’re doing,” said Musu Taylor-Lewis, the director of resources and public engagement for the CFGB.

“It’s an affirmation for our donors for the trust that they place in us as an organization.”

The Foodgrains Bank joins noted charities on the list like Doctors Without Borders. It is assessed by Charity Intelligence, which looked at 125 charities to judge their per-dollar effectiveness.

The top 10 are judged to do about $6 of impact for every dollar received, which is much better than the average of $1 to $2 dollars per dollar received.

Taylor-Lewis said donors generally have to trust that the Foodgrains Bank is using their money well and as intended because it is hard to see proof of the work it is doing.

“They’re trusting us based on what we’ve said, but for us to say, ‘Look, somebody else has confirmed it based on independent and objective (analysis), looking at what we’re doing and other charities are doing,’ is just wonderful for us.”

Taylor-Lewis said it is a validation of the emphasis upon accountability that the CFGB places upon the organizations it funds to deliver its overseas food aid.

“We’re grateful to see that the work monitoring is not just improving our programming, improving the life of the people that we’re helping, but that it allows for this kind of recognition of our work.”