Alberta sees harvest progress but still way behind average

While the Alberta harvest is still substantially behind where it usually is for this time of year, producers were able to make some progress for the week ended Oct. 9, according to the provincial crop report released Oct. 12.

Forty-seven per cent of the provincial crop is now in the bin, which is up nine per cent from the previous week. The report pointed out that 2018 is the most delayed harvest in recent years. About 26 percent of the crop left is swathed, which is unchanged from the previous week.

ADVERTISEMENT

For crops, spring wheat saw advances with now 56 percent of the crop combined. More barley was also harvested and is at 53 per cent done. The oat crop is now 34 percent complete, dry peas at 89 per cent and the canola crop at 26 percent.

Provincially producers in the north east, north west and peace regions were able to make progress before the Thanksgiving weekend. Snow over the weekend stalled harvest progress again.

Snow has flattened crops and impacted yield potentials in affected areas, according to the report. The cool, wet weather has also resulted in some crops sprouting and cracking, with some crops having shriveled and kernels froze.

However, the precipitation has been beneficial for fall seeded crops, which are rated at three per cent poor, 34 percent fair, 56 percent good and seven per cent excellent. Surface soil moisture conditions have also improved and are now at 4 percent poor, 16 percent fair, 49 percent good, 27 percent excellent and four per cent excessive. Pastures across the province are also looking better; however re-growth has been limited due to the cold temperatures.