The cost of Canadian supply managed products to the average household has long been an item of interest.

The Western Producer compared six common food-basket items across the northern tier of the U.S. and Canada, using similar grocery stores, regions and community sizes.

In a four-day period last week, we made sure to check regular prices at larger chain grocery stores, rather than using flyer or loss-leader sales. We compared prices for common dairy and poultry items at five different stores in each American city, with the exception of Bismarck, and we checked prices at two stores in each Canadian city.

So who pays more for dairy and poultry? Here’s what we found: