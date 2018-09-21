Video highlights of Canada’s Outdoor Farm Show – 2018

Canada’s Outdoor Farm Show celebrated it’s 25th anniversary this summer and The Western Producer was there.
Watch the following video for some of the highlights of our coverage:
00:50 – Jens Schmidt of Herbert Dammann talks about the Profi-Class sprayer.
03:40 – Buce Burnett from MarketsFarm discusses grain markets in the Trump era.
08:10 – Ben Rosser OMAFRA explains strip-till.
10;50 – Warren Schneckenburger Cedar Lodge Farms talks about his experience with strip-till.
14:50 – Martin Brunelle from MS Gregson talks about a new electro-static sprayer.
17:20 – Dennis Van Dyk and Jason Deveau of OMAFRA discuss their research on the MS Gregson sprayer.
22:20 – Gavin Strang of DeLaval describes the company’s new robot milking machine.
27:10 – Anne Verhallen OMAFRA talks about bio strip-till.
