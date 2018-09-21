Video highlights of Canada’s Outdoor Farm Show – 2018

Canada's Outdoor Farm Show in Woodstock, Ont. drew good crowds, in part due to favourable weather, for its 25th annual event. | Michael Raine photo

Canada’s Outdoor Farm Show celebrated it’s 25th anniversary this summer and The Western Producer was there. 

Watch the following video for some of the highlights of our coverage:

00:50  – Jens Schmidt of Herbert Dammann talks about the Profi-Class sprayer.

03:40  – Buce Burnett from MarketsFarm discusses grain markets in the Trump era.

08:10  – Ben Rosser OMAFRA explains strip-till.

10;50  – Warren Schneckenburger Cedar Lodge Farms talks about his experience with strip-till.

14:50  – Martin Brunelle from MS Gregson talks about a new electro-static sprayer.

17:20  – Dennis Van Dyk and Jason Deveau of OMAFRA discuss their research on the MS Gregson sprayer.

22:20  – Gavin Strang of DeLaval describes the company’s new robot milking machine.

27:10  – Anne Verhallen OMAFRA talks about bio strip-till.

About the author

Saskatoon newsroom's recent articles

More Articles

Comments

explore

Stories from our other publications

Latest Opinion Pieces

More opinion