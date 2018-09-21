Video highlights of Canada’s Outdoor Farm Show – 2018

Canada’s Outdoor Farm Show celebrated it’s 25th anniversary this summer and The Western Producer was there.

Watch the following video for some of the highlights of our coverage:

00:50 – Jens Schmidt of Herbert Dammann talks about the Profi-Class sprayer.

03:40 – Buce Burnett from MarketsFarm discusses grain markets in the Trump era.

08:10 – Ben Rosser OMAFRA explains strip-till.

10;50 – Warren Schneckenburger Cedar Lodge Farms talks about his experience with strip-till.

14:50 – Martin Brunelle from MS Gregson talks about a new electro-static sprayer.

17:20 – Dennis Van Dyk and Jason Deveau of OMAFRA discuss their research on the MS Gregson sprayer.

22:20 – Gavin Strang of DeLaval describes the company’s new robot milking machine.

27:10 – Anne Verhallen OMAFRA talks about bio strip-till.