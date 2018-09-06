Ukraine plans no immediate review of export deal

KIEV, Ukraine (Reuters) — The Ukrainian agriculture ministry has no immediate plan to review a memorandum agreed with traders last month allowing for the export of eight million tonnes of milling wheat this season, a senior ministry official said.

Traders recently said that unfavourable spring and summer weather had worsened the quality of Ukrainian wheat in the 2018 harvest and that milling wheat accounted for less than 45 percent of the total.

The government and traders agreed that wheat exports should not exceed 16 million tonnes, including eight million tonnes of milling wheat, in the 2018-19 season.