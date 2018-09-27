Saskatchewan harvest slowed by rain and snow

Winnipeg – Another wet week slowed harvest progress in Saskatchewan, according to the provincial crop report released Sept. 27. Sixty-eight per cent of Saskatchewan crop is now harvested. This is six per cent more than last week and ahead of the five-year average of 64 percent.

Rain fell across most of the province throughout the week, with up to 15 cm of snow reported in some parts of the central portion of Saskatchewan. The rain and snow caused quality loss in crops.

Harvest is most advanced in the southwest corner of the province, where 88 percent of the crop is in the bin. The southeastern corner has 86 percent combined, the west-central is 59 percent complete and the east-central region is 58 percent done. The northeastern region has 34 percent of its harvest complete, while the northwestern region is only 27 percent done.

The provincial lentil harvest is almost complete at 97 percent. Ninety-six percent of field peas are combined, 82 percent of durum, 53 percent of spring wheat, 48 percent of canola and 28 percent of the flax crop harvests are complete.

The rain and snow has helped to improve moisture conditions across the province. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated at four per cent surplus, 58 percent adequate, 32 percent short and six percent very short. Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture is rated at 48 percent adequate, 42 percent short and 10 percent very short.