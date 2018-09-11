Manitoba harvest two-thirds done, yields variable

Winnipeg, Sept. 11 (CNS Canada) – The Manitoba harvest was 65 percent complete as of September 10, according to the latest crop report from Manitoba Agriculture. Yields were variable depending on seasonal rainfall and soil moisture availability.

Province-wide the spring wheat harvest was 92 percent complete while canola was 80 percent done. That compares with 85 percent and 65 percent finished respectively the previous week.

Canola yields were ranging anywhere from 25 to 60 bushels per acre. Spring wheat yields were also highly variable, coming in at 30 to 80 bushels per acre.

Soybean harvest was just getting started, at 15 percent complete, while corn was only one per cent harvested.

Frost during the week caused some damage, especially in the northwest, according to the report.

Dugout levels were reportedly very low, with livestock being moved to water and water being brought in.