Bad weather still stalling Alberta harvest

Winnipeg – Very little harvest progress was made in Alberta during the week ended Sep. 25, according to the latest provincial crop report.

Harvest progress for major crops sat at 32.9 percent, up less than a percentage point from the previous week. This is far behind the five-year average of 62 percent. Provincially the spring wheat harvest is 35 percent complete, barley is at 43 percent, oats at 13 percent, canola at 16 percent and dry peas are 85 percent combined.

The wet and cold weather Alberta has experienced over the last few weeks has brought rain, hail, sleet and snow with it. While much of the snow has melted on initial contact there are still a few grassy areas, which saw small amounts of accumulation.

There are concerns of how frost and sodden conditions have affected unharvested crops. Areas that received heavier snow flattened crops and there are concerns of downgraded crop quality.

Dry and windy conditions combined with minimal rainfall in parts of the Peace River region have helped to lower moisture levels in crops.

Surface soil moisture conditions have however improved across the province, which will help fall seeded crops. Soil moisture conditions rated as good moved to 51 percent from 46 percent, and ones rated as excellent upgraded to 21 percent from 19 percent. Sub surface moisture rated as good rose to 39 percent from 36 percent and excellent ratings increased to 17 percent from 16 percent.