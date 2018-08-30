Manitoba ranch family receives stewardship award

A Manitoba ranching family has won this year’s environmental stewardship award presented by the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association.

Brian and Sonja Harper, owners of Circle H Farms at Brandon, run a forage-fed operation with about 80 cows on 500 acres.

The herd consists of Lincoln Red, North Devon and Shaver Beef Blend that are grazed in a high density system with multiple paddocks.

The family converted the farm to perennial forages and planted about 5,000 trees to prevent erosion on light land. They also installed off-site watering systems and added wells and solar-powered winter water systems.

They completed an environmental farm plan.

The Harpers’ previous acknowledgements include Conservation Farm Family of the Year and Manitoba Grazer of the Year.