Former SARM president new Sask. ag minister

David Marit is Saskatchewan’s new agriculture minister.

Premier Scott Moe made the announcement this afternoon.

Marit, who was president of the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities before entering provincial politics in 2016, replaces Lyle Stewart in the ag portfolio.

Stewart recently resigned from cabinet for health reasons.

Today we made some changes to our cabinet with mixed emotions, as we continue to support our friend Lyle Stewart as he battles cancer. Congrats to Lori Carr as she becomes Min Highways, @David_Marit as Min of Ag, & @GordWyant as he takes on SaskBuilds. pic.twitter.com/RuOwH2uQtO — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) August 15, 2018

Moe also announced that Lori Carr is the province’s highways and infrastructure minister. She was previously legislative secretary to the finance minister and government deputy whip.