CP agreement ratified

Conductors and locomotive engineers at Canadian Pacific Railway have ratified a four-year labour contract. About 3,000 CP workers who are members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) ratified the contract last week.

CP and TCRC reached a tentative labour agreement May 30 following protracted labour talks and a brief strike that lasted less than 48 hours.

Conductors and engineers went on strike May 29 and were back at work May 31 at 6 a.m.

In a written statement, union officials said they are now focused on implementing the terms of the new collective agreement and moving forward.

“Our members demonstrated incredible solidarity during the negotiations and the strike,” said TCRC president Doug Finnson.

“Workers won a fair deal from CP. Moving forward, we hope to continue working with the company to improve job conditions and ease labour relations.”

TCRC members voted 64.7 percent in favour of ratifying the deal.