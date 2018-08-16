Canadians support Sask. on carbon

The Angus Reid Institute recently published a new national public opinion poll indicating that seven out of 10 Canadians believe the Government of Saskatchewan was right to challenge Prime Minister Justine Trudeau’s carbon tax in court, while two-thirds of Canadians believe it should be the provinces, not Ottawa, that determine the appropriate path to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced Ontario will support Saskatchewan’s legal challenge of the Trudeau carbon tax. In declaring his support for Saskatchewan, Premier Ford stated that Ontario would use every tool at its disposal to challenge a carbon tax that would make life unaffordable for families and put thousands of jobs at risk.

Prince Edward Island is also preparing a climate action plan without a carbon tax. P.E.I. Environment Minister Richard Brown said: “If the objective is to reduce carbon in the air, and we have a plan to do that, then why do we need a tax?”

No doubt other provinces are asking the same question, as Ottawa’s Sept. 1 deadline for carbon pricing proposals approaches.

So this is the situation we find our nation in:

Two or perhaps three provinces are in compliance with the federal carbon pricing plan.

Two provinces are challenging the plan in court.

A number of the remaining provinces and territories will not be in compliance come September.

The federal government would be well advised to reassess and consider the withdrawal of its one-size-fits-all carbon tax.

It’s time Ottawa stepped back and took another look at what the provinces are actually doing to combat climate change.

In Saskatchewan, we have released a climate change plan, Prairie Resilience, that will lead to a real reduction in greenhouse gas emissions without a carbon tax that would cost our province’s energy intensive, export-oriented economy $4 billion over five years.

We are in the process of doubling our renewable power to 50 percent of our electrical generating capacity, in part by working with First Nations on innovative projects.

Saskatchewan has the world’s first commercial power plant with a fully integrated post combustion carbon capture system, the Boundary Dam 3 project (BD3).

BD3 has captured more than two million tonnes of carbon dioxide, the equivalent of taking 500,000 cars off the road.

Saskatchewan is a world leader in advancing carbon capture and storage, which has been identified as a crucial technology to reduce emissions by the United Nations.

We are devising an offset system that will recognize our province as a carbon sink and a research leader in agriculture.

Carbon intensity in agriculture has been reduced in part because of research undertaken in our province in genetics, agronomy and zero-till technology that sequesters carbon in the soil.

In Saskatchewan, we manufacture air drills and export them to Russia, Kazakhstan, throughout Europe, the United States and Australia. These Saskatchewan-made air drills are reducing greenhouse gas emissions around the world.

At home, more than 70 percent of our land is cultivated using zero-till technology.

Meanwhile, the production of pulse crops in Saskatchewan has soared, from 400,000 acres in 1990 to six million acres today.

We are one of the world’s leading exporters of lentils, peas and chickpeas, crops that fix nitrogen, use less fertilizer, and therefore have a lower carbon footprint.

Saskatchewan’s agricultural soils are an enormous carbon sink, sequestering millions of tonnes of CO2 every year.

Saskatchewan industries, Canadian industries, are more environmentally responsible and operate more sustainably than many of their competitors around the world.

If we really want to lower emissions, we should encourage Canadians to buy sustainably produced Canadian products. And we should give the provinces the freedom to develop climate change polices that actually work, without a federal carbon tax.

Scott Moe is premier of Saskatchewan.